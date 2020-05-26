McEwen Mining (MUX) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on McEwen Mining (MUX), with a price target of $3.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 51.2% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Hecla Mining Company, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McEwen Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.35, representing a 199.0% upside. In a report issued on May 20, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.14 and a one-year low of $0.53. Currently, McEwen Mining has an average volume of 4.25M.

McEwen Mining, Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

