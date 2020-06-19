McEwen Mining (MUX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and Roth Capital gave McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on McEwen Mining today and set a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 43.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McEwen Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.73, implying a 201.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.14 and a one-year low of $0.53. Currently, McEwen Mining has an average volume of 3.82M.

McEwen Mining, Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

