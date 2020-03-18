McEwen Mining (MUX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on McEwen Mining (MUX), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.74, close to its 52-week low of $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -25.8% and a 16.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

McEwen Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

Based on McEwen Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $25.13 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20.99 million.

McEwen Mining, Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.