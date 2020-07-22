McEwen Mining (MUX) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on July 10, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on McEwen Mining (MUX), with a price target of $4.10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 66.3% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McEwen Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.95, a 134.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Based on McEwen Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.4 million and GAAP net loss of $99.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.14 million.

McEwen Mining, Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.