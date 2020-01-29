McDonald’s (MCD) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on McDonald’s (MCD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $214.36, close to its 52-week high of $221.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 69.4% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Jack In The Box, and Domino’s Pizza.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for McDonald’s with a $223.44 average price target.

Based on McDonald’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.61 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.16 billion and had a net profit of $1.42 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCD in relation to earlier this year.

