McDonald’s (MCD) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Hold rating on McDonald’s (MCD) today and set a price target of $171.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -22.6% and a 33.3% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McDonald’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $225.81, representing a 47.0% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $221.93 and a one-year low of $124.23. Currently, McDonald’s has an average volume of 4.55M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MCD: