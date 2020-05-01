McDonald’s (MCD) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s (MCD), with a price target of $189.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $185.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 58.3% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for McDonald’s with a $200.29 average price target, implying a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $221.93 and a one-year low of $124.24. Currently, McDonald’s has an average volume of 5.74M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MCD in relation to earlier this year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets; and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K. The International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate segment consists developmental licensee and affiliate markets in the McDonald’s system. The firm’s products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, several chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, wraps, McDonald’s Fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, McFlurry desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, pies, soft drinks, coffee, McCafé beverages, and other beverages. The company was founded by Raymond Albert Kroc on April 15, 1955 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.