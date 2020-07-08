McDonald’s (MCD) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

In a report released yesterday, Andy Barish from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s (MCD). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $185.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 56.1% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for McDonald’s with a $209.63 average price target, which is a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $204.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $221.93 and a one-year low of $124.23. Currently, McDonald’s has an average volume of 4.07M.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets; and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K. The International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate segment consists developmental licensee and affiliate markets in the McDonald’s system. The firm’s products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, several chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, wraps, McDonald’s Fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, McFlurry desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, pies, soft drinks, coffee, McCafé beverages, and other beverages. The company was founded by Raymond Albert Kroc on April 15, 1955 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.