McDonald’s (MCD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stephens and Barclays gave McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Jon Tower maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $214.44, close to its 52-week high of $221.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 33.3% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Red Robin Gourmet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for McDonald’s with a $223.44 average price target, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Kalinowski Equity Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $240.00 price target.

McDonald’s’ market cap is currently $161.5B and has a P/E ratio of 28.16. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -18.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCD in relation to earlier this year.

