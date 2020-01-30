McDonald’s (MCD) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Brian Mullan from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on McDonald’s (MCD), with a price target of $199.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $214.44, close to its 52-week high of $221.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 41.2% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McDonald’s is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $224.33, representing a 6.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $221.93 and a one-year low of $173.41. Currently, McDonald’s has an average volume of 3.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCD in relation to earlier this year.

