McCoy Global (MCCRF) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki maintained a Hold rating on McCoy Global (MCCRF) on March 23 and set a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.32, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.2% and a 36.3% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Energy Services, Trican Well Service, and Precision Drilling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for McCoy Global with a $0.35 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.70 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, McCoy Global has an average volume of 1,281.

McCoy Global, Inc. engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.