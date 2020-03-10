McCoy Global (MCCRF) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Anthony Petrucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on McCoy Global (MCCRF), with a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.32, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -27.5% and a 19.3% success rate. Petrucci covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Trican Well Service, Precision Drilling, and Crew Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McCoy Global is a Hold with an average price target of $0.51.

McCoy Global’s market cap is currently $8.92M and has a P/E ratio of 48.33. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.31.

McCoy Global, Inc. engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.