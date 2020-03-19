McCormick & Company (MKC) Got Some Bad News

In a report released today, Peter Galbo from Merrill Lynch downgraded McCormick & Company (MKC) to Sell. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Galbo is ranked #5483 out of 6147 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McCormick & Company is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $152.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

McCormick & Company’s market cap is currently $18.74B and has a P/E ratio of 26.91. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MKC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

McCormick & Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions.