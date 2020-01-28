McCormick & Company (MKC) Gets a Sell Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Sell rating on McCormick & Company (MKC) today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $172.71, close to its 52-week high of $174.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 33.3% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and J & J Snack Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McCormick & Company is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $155.33.

McCormick & Company’s market cap is currently $22.96B and has a P/E ratio of 32.89. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MKC in relation to earlier this year.

McCormick & Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions.