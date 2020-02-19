McCormick & Company (MKC) Gets a Sell Rating from Jefferies

In a report released yesterday, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Sell rating on McCormick & Company (MKC), with a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $164.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 40.0% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and J & J Snack Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for McCormick & Company with a $152.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $174.58 and a one-year low of $129.23. Currently, McCormick & Company has an average volume of 672.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MKC in relation to earlier this year.

McCormick & Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions.