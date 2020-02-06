Maxlinear (MXL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Maxlinear (MXL), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.85, close to its 52-week low of $18.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 73.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxlinear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

Based on Maxlinear’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $311K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 101 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MXL in relation to earlier this year.

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications.