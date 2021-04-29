Maxlinear (MXL) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to Maxlinear (MXL) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 47.3% and a 79.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Axcelis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Maxlinear with a $43.33 average price target, which is a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Maxlinear’s market cap is currently $2.9B and has a P/E ratio of -29.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -25.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Curtis Ling, the CTO of MXL bought 19,250 shares for a total of $177,678.

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.