Maxlinear (MXL) Gets a Hold Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Hold rating on Maxlinear (MXL) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 63.8% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Maxlinear with a $20.36 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.35 and a one-year low of $7.79. Currently, Maxlinear has an average volume of 621.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MXL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Donald Schrock, a Director at MXL bought 10,857 shares for a total of $151,998.

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.