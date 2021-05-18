Maxlinear (MXL) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to Maxlinear (MXL) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.4% and a 71.7% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Axcelis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Maxlinear with a $45.80 average price target.

Based on Maxlinear’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $209 million and net profit of $3.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $62.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MXL in relation to earlier this year.

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.