Maximus (MMS) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Maximus (MMS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 74.3% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Trimble Navigation, and Caci International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maximus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.00.

Maximus’ market cap is currently $4.66B and has a P/E ratio of 22.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.11.

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: Health Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Human Services. The Health Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment includes process solutions, program management, as well as system and software development, and maintenance services for various United States federal civilian programs. The Human Services segment comprises of national, state, and county human services agencies with a variety of business process services, and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education institutions, and other human services programs. The company was founded by David V. Mastran in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.