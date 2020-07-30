Maxim Integrated (MXIM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Hold rating on Maxim Integrated (MXIM) yesterday and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.55, close to its 52-week high of $73.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 76.1% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxim Integrated is a Hold with an average price target of $69.60, which is a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $70.00 price target.

Based on Maxim Integrated’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $545 million and net profit of $207 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $557 million and had a net profit of $368 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MXIM in relation to earlier this year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive. The company was founded by Jack F. Gifford in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

