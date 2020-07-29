Maxim Integrated (MXIM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Maxim Integrated (MXIM). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.94, close to its 52-week high of $73.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 75.6% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Maxim Integrated has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $69.00, which is a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $70.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $73.52 and a one-year low of $41.93. Currently, Maxim Integrated has an average volume of 3.07M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MXIM in relation to earlier this year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive. The company was founded by Jack F. Gifford in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

