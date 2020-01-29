Maxim Integrated (MXIM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Mitch Steves from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Maxim Integrated (MXIM), with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 78.9% success rate. Steves covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Maxim Integrated with a $67.60 average price target, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Based on Maxim Integrated’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $140 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $132 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MXIM in relation to earlier this year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive. The company was founded by Jack F. Gifford in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.