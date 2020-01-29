Maxim Integrated (MXIM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Hold rating on Maxim Integrated (MXIM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 74.0% success rate. Schafer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxim Integrated is a Hold with an average price target of $67.10, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Maxim Integrated’s market cap is currently $16.8B and has a P/E ratio of 22.28. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MXIM in relation to earlier this year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive. The company was founded by Jack F. Gifford in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.