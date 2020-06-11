Maxim Integrated (MXIM) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Maxim Integrated (MXIM). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 78.3% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxim Integrated is a Hold with an average price target of $55.80.

Based on Maxim Integrated’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $562 million and net profit of $161 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $542 million and had a net profit of $131 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MXIM in relation to earlier this year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive. The company was founded by Jack F. Gifford in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.