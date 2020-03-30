Maxim Integrated (MXIM) Gets a Hold Rating from Citigroup

In a report released today, Christopher Danely from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Maxim Integrated (MXIM), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Danely is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 52.3% success rate. Danely covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Microchip, and Broadcom.

Maxim Integrated has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $59.71, representing a 25.5% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Nomura also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Maxim Integrated’s market cap is currently $12.81B and has a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.18.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MXIM in relation to earlier this year. Last month, James Bergman, a Director at MXIM sold 10,300 shares for a total of $625,725.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive. The company was founded by Jack F. Gifford in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.