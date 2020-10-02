Maxim Group Thinks Zosano Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.70, close to its 52-week low of $0.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 44.3% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Zosano Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.83, which is a 403.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.45 and a one-year low of $0.41. Currently, Zosano Pharma has an average volume of 5.76M.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. It offers Qtrypta, a drug used orally and nasally to effectively and safely treat acute migraine. The company was founded in January 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.