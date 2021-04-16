Maxim Group Thinks Wrap Technologies’ Stock is Going to Recover

Wrap Technologies (WRAP) received a Buy rating and a $11.00 price target from Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.38, close to its 52-week low of $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.5% and a 27.0% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Agilysys.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wrap Technologies with a $10.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.40 and a one-year low of $3.95. Currently, Wrap Technologies has an average volume of 534.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.