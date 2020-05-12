Maxim Group Thinks Whitestone REIT’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Whitestone REIT (WSR), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.63, close to its 52-week low of $4.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.7% and a 43.1% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Whitestone REIT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

The company has a one-year high of $14.65 and a one-year low of $4.91. Currently, Whitestone REIT has an average volume of 448.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WSR in relation to earlier this year.

Whitestone REIT is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops commercial properties in the markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.