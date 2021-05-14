Maxim Group Thinks VolitionRX’s Stock is Going to Recover

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to VolitionRX (VNRX) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.04, close to its 52-week low of $2.78.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 35.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VolitionRX with a $8.00 average price target.

Based on VolitionRX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7,120 and GAAP net loss of $5.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.56 million.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.