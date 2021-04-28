Maxim Group Thinks Trxade Group’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Allen Klee from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Trxade Group (MEDS), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.30, close to its 52-week low of $4.02.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trxade Group with a $10.25 average price target, a 125.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.25 and a one-year low of $4.02. Currently, Trxade Group has an average volume of 88.89K.

Trxade Group, Inc. provides an on-line platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. It operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services; provides state-licensed pharmacies and buying groups in the United States with pharmaceuticals approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration; and acts as technology consultant provider that supports their programming needs and provides research on pharmaceutical pricing and shortages in acute care and retail settings. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Land O’ Lakes, FL.