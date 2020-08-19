Maxim Group Thinks ToughBuilt Industries’ Stock is Going to Recover

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde reiterated a Buy rating on ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) on August 17 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.76, close to its 52-week low of $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.2% and a 68.0% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BIO-key International, WiMi Hologram Cloud, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ToughBuilt Industries with a $2.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.50 and a one-year low of $0.65. Currently, ToughBuilt Industries has an average volume of 3.77M.

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. engages in the marketing and distribution of home improvement and construction product lines under TOUGHBUILT brand. It offers cliptech tool belts, pouches and bags, bags and totes, business organization, knee pads, miter saw stands and sawhorses. The company was founded by Michael Panosian and Joshua Keeler on April 9, 2012 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.