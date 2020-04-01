Maxim Group Thinks Titan Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.23, close to its 52-week low of $0.15.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -16.0% and a 24.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Titan Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Titan Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $190K and GAAP net loss of $2.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.65 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.05 million.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of medical disorders. Its products include Probuphine, Ropinirole Implant, and T3 Implant. The company was founded by Louis R. Bucalo in February 7, 1992 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.