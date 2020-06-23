Maxim Group Thinks Seanergy Maritime’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP), with a price target of $0.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.20, close to its 52-week low of $0.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.9% and a 32.9% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

Seanergy Maritime has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.30, implying a 50.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $0.50 price target.

Seanergy Maritime’s market cap is currently $52.44M and has a P/E ratio of 0.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.14.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

