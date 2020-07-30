Maxim Group Thinks SCYNEXIS’s Stock is Going to Recover

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS (SCYX) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.24, close to its 52-week low of $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.2% and a 52.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

SCYNEXIS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.25, representing a 318.0% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on SCYNEXIS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64K and had a GAAP net loss of $22.91 million.

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. The company was founded by Scot Kevin Huber, Terry Eugene Marquardt, Pierre Bernard Jacques Monnet, Russell J. Outcalt, and Yves Joseph Ribeill on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.