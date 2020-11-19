Maxim Group Thinks PaySign’s Stock is Going to Recover

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on PaySign (PAYS) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.20, close to its 52-week low of $3.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.0% and a 49.5% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PaySign is a Hold with an average price target of $7.08, which is a 71.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on PaySign’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.44 million and GAAP net loss of $219.2K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.64 million and had a net profit of $1.74 million.

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.