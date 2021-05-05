Maxim Group Thinks Oncorus’ Stock is Going to Recover

Maxim Group analyst Naureen Quibria reiterated a Buy rating on Oncorus (ONCR) yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.08, close to its 52-week low of $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is ranked #2618 out of 7490 analysts.

Oncorus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00, implying a 131.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.86 and a one-year low of $11.50. Currently, Oncorus has an average volume of 210.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ONCR in relation to earlier this year.

Oncorus Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company is in the process of developing intratumorally and intravenously administered product candidates designed to selectively attack and kill tumor cells and stimulate multiple arms of the immune system against tumors.