Maxim Group Thinks Northwest Gas’ Stock is Going to Recover

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Northwest Gas (NWN) yesterday and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.60, close to its 52-week low of $50.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 44.2% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Recon Technology, ABM Industries, and Mistras Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Northwest Gas with a $58.80 average price target.

Based on Northwest Gas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $285 million and net profit of $47.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $123 million and had a net profit of $1.1 million.

Northwest Natural Holding Co. operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the local distribution of gas and water. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.