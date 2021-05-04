Maxim Group Thinks Navidea’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Navidea (NAVB), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.59, close to its 52-week low of $0.85.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.9% and a 47.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Navidea has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

Based on Navidea’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $219.3K and GAAP net loss of $2.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $119.3K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.77 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NAVB in relation to earlier this year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.