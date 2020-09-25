Maxim Group Thinks Monopar Therapeutics Inc’s Stock is Going to Recover

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.01, close to its 52-week low of $4.77.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 43.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $48.00 and a one-year low of $4.77. Currently, Monopar Therapeutics Inc has an average volume of 163.6K.

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing orphan oncology drugs. The company was founded by Chandler D. Robinson, Christopher M. Starr and Andrew P. Mazar in December 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, IL.