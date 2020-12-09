Maxim Group Thinks Monopar Therapeutics Inc’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.75, close to its 52-week low of $4.28.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 53.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Monopar Therapeutics Inc with a $25.50 average price target, a 364.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Brookline Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $48.00 and a one-year low of $4.28. Currently, Monopar Therapeutics Inc has an average volume of 19.46K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing orphan oncology drugs. The company was founded by Chandler D. Robinson, Christopher M. Starr and Andrew P. Mazar in December 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, IL.