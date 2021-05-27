Maxim Group Thinks Moleculin Biotech’s Stock is Going to Recover

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.64, close to its 52-week low of $3.12.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 44.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Moleculin Biotech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, a 352.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.30 and a one-year low of $3.12. Currently, Moleculin Biotech has an average volume of 1.26M.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its Annamycin product candidate helps in the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company’s preclinical small molecule portfolios focus on the modulation of hard-to-target tumor cell signaling mechanisms and the metabolism of tumors. Moleculin Biotech was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.