Maxim Group Thinks Interpace Diagnostics Group’s Stock is Going to Recover

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.63, close to its 52-week low of $2.57.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 47.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Interpace Diagnostics Group with a $12.00 average price target, representing a 244.8% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.00 and a one-year low of $2.57. Currently, Interpace Diagnostics Group has an average volume of 1.06M.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. operates as an bioinformatics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic test and pathology services. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment; ThyGenX and PathFinderTG which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. The company was founded by John P. Dugan in 1987 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.