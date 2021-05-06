Maxim Group Thinks Heat Biologics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Heat Biologics (HTBX), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.26, close to its 52-week low of $3.62.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 43.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Heat Biologics with a $21.33 average price target, which is a 218.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.10 and a one-year low of $3.62. Currently, Heat Biologics has an average volume of 2.01M.

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies designed to activate and expand a patient’s T-cell mediated immune system against cancer. The company’s T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors to hot, and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to increase clinical effectiveness. Its TCAP product candidates from the company’s ImPACT and ComPACT platforms are produced from allogeneic cell lines expressing tumor-specific proteins common among cancers. The company was founded by Jeffrey Alan Wolf on June 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.