Maxim Group Thinks GSE Systems’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on GSE Systems (GVP), with a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.05, close to its 52-week low of $0.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -17.0% and a 29.3% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GSE Systems.

The company has a one-year high of $2.75 and a one-year low of $0.87. Currently, GSE Systems has an average volume of 21.13K.

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering, staffing, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries. . It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems delivered across the industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers workforce solutions rendered by its senior reactor operations instructors, procedure writers, project managers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, MD.