Maxim Group Thinks ContraFect’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to ContraFect (CFRX), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.98, close to its 52-week low of $3.63.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.9% and a 47.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

ContraFect has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company , which engages in discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases. Its pipeline consists of CF-301, a bacteriophage-derived lysin with potent activity against Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections; and CF-404, which composed of three fully human monoclonal antibodies designed to treat all seasonal strains of human influenza. The company was founded by Robert Nowinski on March 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, NY.