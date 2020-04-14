Maxim Group Thinks Boxlight’s Stock is Going to Recover

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde reiterated a Buy rating on Boxlight (BOXL) yesterday and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.68, close to its 52-week low of $0.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.9% and a 38.1% success rate. Aarde covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Livexlive Media, Hyrecar, and TuanChe.

Boxlight has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.56 and a one-year low of $0.34. Currently, Boxlight has an average volume of 455.9K.

Boxlight Corp. engages in the provision of interactive educational products. It designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.