Maxim Group Thinks Boxlight’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Boxlight (BOXL), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.80, close to its 52-week low of $0.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BIO-key International, WiMi Hologram Cloud, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boxlight is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00.

Based on Boxlight’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.72 million and GAAP net loss of $1.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.99 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.61 million.

Boxlight Corp. engages in the provision of interactive educational products. It designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.