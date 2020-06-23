Maxim Group Thinks BioNano Genomics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on BioNano Genomics (BNGO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.44, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 48.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNano Genomics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.83, representing a 293.5% upside. In a report issued on June 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.70 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, BioNano Genomics has an average volume of 8.31M.

BioNano Genomics, Inc. is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics. The company was founded by Han Cao in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.