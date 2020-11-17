Maxim Group Thinks BioCardia’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to BioCardia (BCDA), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.23, close to its 52-week low of $1.91.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 50.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioCardia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Based on BioCardia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34K and GAAP net loss of $3.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $194K and had a GAAP net loss of $3.79 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.